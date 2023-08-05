Is Meghan Markle making a comeback on Instagram amidst Hollywood controversies?

Meghan Markle, renowned for her multifaceted talents and significant social media presence, seems poised to make an anticipated return to Instagram. After deleting her original account in 2018 upon becoming a member of the royal family, Markle's online activity has remained relatively quiet. However, recent reports hint at her readiness to rekindle her virtual connections and embrace the digital world once more.

The clues and expectations for Meghan Markle's new account

Amid the speculation, it has come to light that Meghan Markle holds an unverified Instagram account with the handle @meghan, adorned with a profile picture featuring pink flowers. Remarkably, this dormant account has managed to amass over 40,000 followers, setting off a flurry of curiosity and anticipation. While no posts have emerged yet, this surprising development leaves fans and observers eager to decipher the potential significance of her digital resurgence.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle's Suits breaks records years after its finale; Check streaming details, where to watch and more

ALSO READ: Did Meghan Markle manipulate Prince Harry into believing allegations against David and Victoria Beckham?

From The Tig to Archetypes

Meghan Markle's online presence has been a subject of interest long before her royal tenure. As an active and prolific user of Instagram, she previously maintained a personal account, engaging with followers and sharing glimpses of her life. Additionally, she curated a lifestyle blog titled The Tig, further showcasing her penchant for connecting with others through digital platforms. While her royal role necessitated stepping back from personal social media, Markle hinted at a potential comeback during an interview with The Cut last August. However, her plans took a different course as she focused on the Archetypes podcast in collaboration with Spotify. Although the podcast eventually saw a single 12-episode season, Markle's pivot reflects her adaptability and desire to explore new avenues of expression.

Meghan Markle's potential return to Instagram highlights her ability to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of digital communication. From her early days of online engagement to her current exploration of podcasting, Markle's journey underscores her commitment to connecting with others. As fans eagerly await her next move, whether it's a reinvigorated presence on Instagram or a fresh endeavor in the digital realm, one thing remains clear: Meghan Markle's ability to foster meaningful connections transcends the boundaries of the screen. Her digital narrative continues to unfold, resonating with a world that anticipates her unique contributions and reflections in the age of social media.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle's pre-birthday celebrations: From watching Barbie with girls to Italian dinner with Prince Harry