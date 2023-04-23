Is Meghan Markle ‘relieved’ about King Charles Coronation falling on Archie’s birthday?

King Charles III’s coronation is just a few weeks away and the only question was whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be attending the much-talked-about royal event or not. Well, this was answered when Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing that Harry will be a part of the coronation whereas Meghan will be skipping it. However, it was later revealed that Prince Archie’s birthday is falling on the same day as of coronation and the Duchess of Sussex will be throwing an intimate party due to which she couldn’t be a part of the royal event.

Is Meghan Markle relieved about coronation falling on birthday?

Well Meghan and Harry are currently busy handling their family duties. Royal expert Charlie Lankston has shared with a tabloid that according to her the Duchess of Sussex has breathed a huge sigh of relief after King Charles’ coronation fell on the same day as Archie’s birthday. She further explained that it is the best decision of Harry attending the royal event without his wife and children amid the ongoing tensions among the family. Furthermore, Meghan’s presence could have drawn too much public intrigue, said the expert.

How does King Charles III feel about Meghan Markle not attending the Coronation?

King Charles III is reportedly ‘sad’ about Meghan Markle skipping his coronation. US Weekly quoted a source and said, “Charles is sad that Meghan will not be in attendance. Charles was hoping the coronation would be a chance to better connect and maintain healing between them.” However, the source added, that Charles is “thrilled [Prince] Harry will be in attendance.”

