Is Meghan Markle returning to acting? Suits actress makes a big career move ahead of Coronation

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has reportedly signed with WME. The actress and Archewell, her media company with Prince Harry, will be represented by WME henceforth. The former Suits actress signed with WME, a major talent agency in Hollywood known to represent several Hollywood biggies.

Meghan Markle to make a Hollywood comeback

Variety reported that Meghan would be repped by Ari Emanuel, who has previously worked with Mark Wahlberg, Martin Scorsese and Charlize Theron, and many more. Speaking of WME, it is known to represent big names like Rihanna, Matt Damon, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. As per the reports, the talent management agency finally signed Meghan after numerous agencies reportedly tried to collaborate with her. Reportedly, the former Suits actress will solely focus on film and television production and brand partnerships instead of acting.

For the unversed, before meeting Prince Harry, Meghan starred in the hit legal drama Suits. She played the role of Rachel Zane, a talented paralegal-turned-lawyer who falls in love with Mike, the series lead.

ALSO READ: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s negative publicity exceeded the positive one? DETAILS here

Archewell signs with WME

When Harry and Meghan stepped down as royals and moved to California, they set up lucrative partnerships under Archewell. The couple’s company Archewell has deals with Netflix and Spotify, before their collaboration with WME. The deals with these platforms have helped Archewell launch Harry & Meghan’s documentary and the Archetypes podcast.

The podcast Archetype was launched in the summer of 2022, which aims to “dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.” A list of celebrities, including Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, Deepika Padukone, and Mindy Kaling, among others have appeared on the podcast.

In September 2020, Archewell signed a multi-layered deal with Netflix. Following that, the couple released their docuseries Harry & Meghan on the streaming platform. Liz Garbus directed the series wherein Harry and Meghan opened up about their decision to step down from their roles as senior royals and the move to the US.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did Meghan Markle take the sudden decision to 'relaunch' herself after King Charles coronation?