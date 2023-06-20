Is Meghan Markle signing $20 million sponsorship deal with Dior? Here’s everything to know

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, they have been finding new business ideas and works. Over the last couple of years, the Sussexes have signed a deal with Netflix, Random House, and Spotify. Recently Meghan Markle had also signed a contract with WMA. It was reported that the Duchess of Sussex wants to work behind the camera rather than in front of the camera.

Previously, The Daily Mail reported that Meghan Markle will be soon signing a major deal with luxury fashion house Dior. However, these rumors have been squashed by the parties involved. Here is everything to know about the same.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Dior deal

On Sunday, The Daily Mail reported that Meghan Markle is in talks of a major deal with French couture house Dior to make her an ambassador of the company.

Page Six has confirmed that the speculations about Meghan Markle’s major deal with Dior to make her the new face of the company are absolutely untrue. A spokesperson for the Susssexes has told the Telegraph that the claims of a deal between Meghan and a French fashion house were not true. A source also told the publication that the Dior team was “nonplussed as to how the story came about.”

A source told The Daily Mail, “If she pulls that off, then no one will remember that her silly little podcast got canceled after one season.”

The speculations about Sussexes deal with Dior come just few days after it was announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have parted ways. In 2020, Sussexes signed a $20 million deal with Spotify for the series of podcasts. However, their podcast was not renewed after the first season. The New York Post reported that Harry and Markle will not get a complete payout as they didn’t produce enough content.

