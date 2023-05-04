Is Meghan Markle skipping King Charles' coronation to 'protect her peace'? DETAILS here

Few weeks prior it was revealed that Prince Harry will be attending King Charles III coronation ceremony on May 6, 2023 without his wife and children. There have been many speculations about why Meghan Markle is not attending the coronation ceremony which also included King Charles' lack of response to her letter which expressed her concerns about unconscious bias in the royal family.

On Wednesday, the royal biographer Omid Scobie revealed during ITV’s ‘This Morning’ that Markle is not attending the coronation ceremony to protect her peace. Here is everything to know about the same.

Meghan Markle skipping King Charles’ coronation

The royal biographer Omid Scobie in an interview with ITV’s ‘This Morning’ revealed that Meghan Markle is not attending King Charles III coronation to protect her own peace. He said, ‘She is aware just how much of the spotlight goes on her when she sets foot near the story.’ Scobie added, ‘It’s portrayed as intentional. Should she come over and just stand next to her husband, the commentary and the narrative of the day would have been very different’.

Omid Scobie also revealed that many royal family members are relieved that Meghan Markle will not be attending the coronation ceremony as it will steal the spotlight from King Charles III on his big day. The Finding Freedom author explained that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s one of the biggest problems was that the attention was always on them when it should have been on the other things.

Prince Harry will not be staying for too long in the U.K. and plans to return back to America hours after the coronation ceremony ends so that he can make it to Prince Archie’s birthday on time.

