Is Meghan Markle 'tipping off' paparazzi and 'staging pictures' of her outings? Find the truth here

Meghan Markle continues to make it to the headlines, despite stepping down from her role as a senior member of the Royal family, with her husband, Prince Harry. Whenever you look, there always seem to be a new scoop surrounding the Duchess of Sussex. Markle has been accused of staging paparazzi pictures, by tipping the journalists off about her whereabouts. Now a new source has finally exposed the truth.

Does Meghan Markle stage paparazzi photos by tipping them off?

While many have accused the former Suits actress of staging her paparazzi photos. The rumor has been going around for a while,and one photographer has finally decided to reveal the truth.

It was only recently that the Duchess of Sussex was spotted strolling with a smile, posing for cameras, during her outing at a local farmers' market. Although her husband, Prince Harry, seemed to have remained at home, Meghan was accompanied by a security guard and her beloved dog named Guy.

Photographer Jill Ishkanian, who captured snaps of the 41-year-old during the outing, refuted claims that Markle tipped her off on her whereabouts. Jill told Newsweek, "No one calls me, trust me. I have absolutely no support, I do everything by myself. It's a total pain in the butt when you get their picture to be totally honest."

Ishkanian revealed that the only reason she caught the Duchess at the market was because she was trailing Katy Perry's father instead. The photographer shared how it was a mere matter of coincidence. "I saw a pink and white striped golf cart with Katy Perry's dad holding flowers standing next to it talking to someone," said the photographer.

Jill recalled the moment and explained that at first, she could only guess it looked like Meghan that Perry's dad was talking to. However, her suspicions were only confirmed when she saw Markle's bodyguard with her.

Did Meghan Markle ever stage paparazzi scoops?

The Suits actress had faced accusations previously as well of orchestrating paparazzi shots. In a book titled Finding Freedom, Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie claimed that Meghan Markle used to leak information to the press before becoming a part of the Royal Family.

However, the situation reportedly changed after she met Prince Harry. According to the book, "While Meghan, before she met Harry, had occasionally set up a paparazzi photo here and there or let info slip out to the press, she did everything in her power to protect the privacy of her relationship with the prince."

The book stated, Meghan reportedly realized that "keeping things quiet meant that they could get to know each other without the pressure of further worries that came from reporters covering and commenting on their burgeoning romance."

Meanwhile, in the past few weeks, Meghan and Harry have made headlines for rumors of troubled marriage. As per reports, they are allegedly going through a rough patch in their marriage. The two have reportedly sold their Montecito home. Prince Harry is not only currently living away from Markle, but he's also planning a solo trip to Africa to figure himself out, as per the reports. However, another report quoted a source close to the couple who shared all’s fine between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

