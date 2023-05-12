Is Meghan Markle trying to 'keep up' with Kim Kardashian? Here's what we know

One is the reigning reality TV queen, and the other is a true royal celebrity. As different as it sounds, there seems to be a similarity sign between the two, Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle, notable. From what it looks like, Meghan is taking notes from Kim. It seems like the former Suits actress has been closely following Kim Kardashian over the years; from hiring Kim's hairdresser to hiring her bodyguard to buying up an LA mega-mansion to even sending out identical Christmas cards; there is an uncanny resemblance in Markle’s moves.

Is Meghan Markle building her life based on Kim Kardashian’s actions?

Bodyguard

This week, the Duchess of Sussex recruited the former bodyguard of the beauty mogul to protect her, which is just another indication that she is becoming Kim. Near Meghan, 41,'s £14 million house in Montecito, California, the unidentified guardian was seen strolling behind her.



He previously worked for Kim, the 42-year-old star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, both before and after she was kidnapped at gunpoint in Paris in 2016. Given that Meghan and Prince Harry both immigrated to the country in 2020, this is far from the only resemblance between the two of them.

Podcast rivalry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive documentary series, which aired last year, chronicled their contentious decision to leave the royal life and start over in the US.

Fans were riveted by the couple's account of their "modern fairytale" relationship as well as how they handled their ugly argument with the Royal Family.

Comparisons to the no-holds-barred look at the stormy lives of Kim, her four sisters, and mother Kris Jenner's were made prior to the premiere of the programme.

However, while they create a media empire, the Sussexes are also said to have signed an 18-million agreement with Spotify. Meghan's podcast, Archetypes, was the number-one podcast when it originally came out last year. But as Kim began her own lucrative programme, it suffered.

Kim and Meghan's ‘same’ choice of hairdresser

How do you get that Hollywood glow like Kim or Meg? By using the same hairstyle as previously reported, both of them have collaborated with hairstylist Michael Silva.

He styled the Duchess when she was in association with the US TV drama Suits, and Kim's famous sleek hairstyle at the Met Gala was famous in 2017.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle moved to the US, permanently, with her husband, Prince Harry, after they stepped down from their roles as the senior members of the Royal family. The couple are parents to two kids- Archie and Lilibet Diana.

The Christmas wishing trend of Kim was soon adapted by Meghan Markle.

Every Christmas, Kim makes sure to share a beautiful portrayal of her family imprinted on the card as ‘Christmas wishes’ to close relatives and friends, which was later observed to be adapted by the Duchess of Sussex, where she started sending Christmas cards with Archie, her 4-year-old son, at the center of the picture with an imprinted beautiful family photo.

