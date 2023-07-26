Is Meghan Markle unhappy with Prince Harry reaching out to Prince William and Kate Middleton? Find out

Tensions have been all time high in the British royal family with the ongoing cold war between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Prince William very well-known. After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from the royal duties in 2020, their relationship with the royal family was hanging by a thread. Especially after the release of Spare, the Prince and Princess of Wales were very upset with Sussexes. Now a report claims that Prince Harry extended an olive branch to his brother and sister in law. Read on to know more.

Is Meghan Markle ‘horrified’ with Prince Harry?

According to the recent reports, Meghan Markle is ‘horrified’ with Prince Harry for reaching out to Prince William and Kate Middleton. The report also claims that the Duke of Sussex have even discussed possible return to the U.K.

Royal author Tom Bower told GB News that the Duchess of Sussex will be completely against their family’s move to the U.K. According to royal author Meghan Markle is not on speaking terms with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Bower said, “I don’t think he can come back. He’s caused so much damage to the family and the concern now is that if he does return, he could well damage it even further. I think Meghan would’ve been horrified by Harry’s suggestion. She’s not close to William and Kate...I would imagine the last thing she’d want to do is return to England to live in a small, poky flat in Kensington Palace.”

The royal author further added that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a crisis of identity, a crisis of purpose and a crisis of finance.

Previously a royal insider claimed that Kate Middleton is frustrated with little contact between Prince Harry and the royal family. Reportedly the Princess of Wales completely blames Meghan Markle for the current situation. Meanwhile Heat Magazine reported that Meghan Markle is furious with Kate Middleton for interfering in her marriage.

ALSO READ: Could Eugenie and Beatrice’s support aid Prince Harry to reconcile with Prince William?