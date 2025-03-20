Is Meghan Markle's Cultural Influence 'Underestimated' Amid Criticism for With Love, Meghan? Netflix Exec Claims There's More to Her

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos believes Meghan Markle has a bigger impact on culture than many realize. He pointed to the massive attention surrounding the couple’s 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan, saying that when they dropped the trailer, everything on-screen was dissected in the press for days.

He also stated how products linked to Markle quickly became bestsellers. “The shoes she was wearing sold out all over the world. The Hermès blanket that was on the chair behind her sold out everywhere in the world. People are fascinated with Meghan Markle. She and Harry are overly dismissed.”

Netflix recently launched With Love, Meghan, a lifestyle series featuring Markle. The company also has a stake in her new business, As Ever, which sells products like edible flowers and baking mixes.

According to Variety, Sarandos described Netflix’s role as a passive partner and called it a big discovery model. While not fully committing to e-commerce, he said this venture is an example of how the company interacts with consumers beyond streaming.

Ted Sarandos shared that Netflix sees opportunities to connect with fans through consumer products. He said that it’s good for marketing and branding and this is all expressions of fandom. However, he clarified that Netflix is not looking to follow Disney’s theme park model.

Instead, he compared the strategy to Topgolf, where customers return frequently. “We’re going to be much more part of our fans’ lives than going into Disneyland once every couple of years. And I’m not shitting on Disneyland.”

Sarandos has been a key figure in transforming Netflix into a global streaming leader. Since joining in the early 2000s, he has overseen major hits like Stranger Things and Squid Game, expanded original content, and secured high-profile deals with figures like Barack and Michelle Obama.

Despite facing challenges, including stock declines in 2011 and 2022, he has maintained a long-term vision for Netflix’s success. Today, the platform boasts over 300 million subscribers worldwide.