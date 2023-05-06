Is Meghan Markle's estranged family taking advantage of King Charles III's coronation to diss her?

King Charles III's coronation ceremony is one of the most anticipated events and with people from across the globe tuning in to see the royal family, it is an opportunity for people to take advantage. Meghan Markle's estranged family has done just that by giving an exclusive interview days before the ceremony. Here's what they said about her.

Meghan Markle's family takes diss at her amidst King Charles III's coronation chatter

It is no secret that the former actress and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's relationship with her family has been estranged. Her father Thomas Markle, her half-sister as well as her half-brother are proving exactly why they share no equation with her anymore. Amid King Charles III's coronation ceremony, the three decided to give an interview dissing her.

Talking to 7News Spotlight days before the ceremony, Markle's family decided to release unseen footage from her childhood and open up about their family drama blaming it all on her. Netizens have previously called them out for their toxic and entitled behavior but it doesn't seem like they seem to care about anything other than being the talk of the town. It is no surprise that the royal family is being talked about more than usual because of the coronation.

Ever since Markle married Prince Harry, her family has used every opportunity to put the blame on her and take credit for who and where she is in her life. The interview is designed to create a narrative of sympathy for the family with footage from the 41-year-old's childhood and calling Thomas Markle, "a father who still loves the daughter who no longer speaks to him." The actress' half-sister even said, "She would still be a waitress if it wasn't for Dad."

Markle's half-brother Thomas Jr. said, "If it wasn't for his hard work and his love for her, she wouldn't be where she's at right now" and added, "We're not going to go away." Her half-sister Samantha called Markle's marriage to Prince Harry a "toxic relationship" and claimed the two are "really unhealthy for each other." In addition, her father claimed that Markle "owes" him and that he should be "rewarded" for parenting her.

For the unversed, Samantha has attempted to sue Meghan twice for defamation and attempted to malign her name by publishing a memoir that speaks against her in every way. As for Thomas Markle, he has previously sold stories and a private letter Markle wrote him to the tabloids, and staged photos with the paparazzi, among other things.

