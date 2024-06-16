Is Meghan Markle's Friend Circle Growing Smaller? Report Alleges THIS

According to former royal butler Paul Burrell, Meghan Markle's social circle is shrinking. As someone with connections to A-list celebrities, the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, missed the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster. Burrell says stars like Oprah, George Clooney, and Katy Perry are distanced from the couple. Even though these rumors are out, Meghan still has a close-knit group of friends who recently celebrated her brand's debut.

Ex-royal butler claims Meghan Markle's social circle is shrinking

Previously, Burrell served as the butler for Diana, Harry's mother. He told Closer!, "Harry and Meghan’s circle is getting smaller and smaller. I think the A-list stars are dropping like flies. Some celebrities have already dropped them - Oprah, for example, no longer appears to be involved with them."

Meghan and Prince Harry missed last week's wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster, the "social event of the year." The wedding was attended by many famous figures, including Harry's brother, Prince William.

"In the past, the A-listers rode on the moment - Harry and Meghan were the most popular couple in the country when they got married, but that has changed," he said.

The Duchess of Sussex doesn't seem to be much bothered by the rumours

In addition, Burrell claims Americans are beginning to consider the Sussexes as a "side show," with George Clooney and his wife Amal, as well as Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom declining recent invites from the pair. Meghan Beckham allegedly ignored David and Victoria Beckham following rumors that they were shunned.

Despite the allegations, Meghan is believed to have formed a close network of famous friends, including actresses, fashion designers, stylists, pilates buddies, and the wives of polo players. It was a delight to see the Duchess meet with the support she received when she launched her first product under her American Riviera Orchard brand.

Limited edition samples of her jam were displayed by those who received them which were adorned with handwritten labels featuring the American Riviera Orchard logo and 'Montecito' underneath, along with a number indicating which jar they were out of 50.

