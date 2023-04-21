Is Meghan Markle’s intention behind not attending the coronation to “help” Prince Harry reconcile with his family?

Prince Harry has decided to attend King Charles’ coronation ceremony alone, while his wife Meghan Markle stays behind in California to take care of their children Archie and Lilibet. But could Meghan not attending the ceremony help Harry mend his tense relations with his family?

Meghan’s absence will help Prince Harry

Jack Royston has suggested that Meghan not attending the ceremony might be exactly what the royals need to reconcile. He explained, "From that perspective, it's easy to see why Meghan not going to the coronation could actually help Harry speak to his family. It may well lower the stakes, you know, lower the emotional intensity, take some of the pressure off the meeting."





Royston continued, "I'm sure there'll still be loads of really strong emotions flying around either way, but maybe, just maybe, Harry gets a chance to speak to Charles or William and just make some kind of progress." Royston spoke about how if Harry decided to miss the ceremony, it would mean that he would have given up on his family. Jack also pointed out that the Prince’s presence signifies that he is still hopeful about mending his relationships, “this decision of his does keep the hope alive.”

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle wants her children to have close relationship with grandfather King Charles; DEETS inside

Warfare between the Royals

While Meghan and Prince Harry had not announced if they would be present at the coronation ceremony, with the release of their Netflix docuseries and Harry’s tell-all book ‘Spare,’ the matter quickly got more volatile than it already was. Spare also ended up becoming the fastest-selling nonfiction book in history. The couple made numerous shocking revelations to the world. Harry revealed how hostile the relationship between the members of the royal family was behind the cameras. Soon after this followed all the complaints Meghan lodged against the Royal family members.

One of them was a complaint against William and her former press secretary, Jason Knauf, who submitted her private messages as evidence in her privacy lawsuit against publishers of the Daily Mail in 202. "That is the sort of mess of tangled emotions that's sitting under any prospect of a reconciliation," Jack Royston said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What does King Charles III feel about Meghan Markle skipping his coronation? Find out