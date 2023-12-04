Is Michael B. Jordan injured in Ferrari crash? Exploring reports of damage after his accident

Creed star Michael B Jordan was recently involved in an accident while driving his Ferrari in Hollywood. The incident took place on Saturday night outside the Sunset Gower Studios near Sunset Boulevard approximately around 11:30 pm. He crashed his blue sports car into a parked Kia with similar color.

The 36-year-old escaped without any injuries, while both the cars were extensively damaged.None of the parties involved were hurt, and there was no damage to property as well. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, there were no signs of Jordan being under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The LAPD reported that the incident took place due to a “traffic collision of a vehicle into a parked vehicle.” No arrests were made following the incident and no charges were filed as well.

Police officials also didn’t go for any field sobriety test to check whether Jordan was under influence. TMZ reached out to the law enforcement for a statement, who claimed that the Black Panther did not offer an explanation when asked about the incident. LAPD then asked him to fill out a police report online. The blue Kia that was crashed into had parts from its left side dented and metal scraps were hanging after the impact. It is also unclear if the Kia owner was in the vehicle or present at the location of the crash.

Michael B Jordan made news when Bre Tiesi from Selling Sunset spoke about hooking up with him

Michael B Jordan recently made headlines when Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi claimed that she had hooked up with him. In a press event, Queer Eye host Tan France asked Bre if Jordan was good in bed, while she was under the lie detector. To this Bre responded, “I’m going to be in so much trouble. No." The lie detector proved that she had answered truthfully. She then continued to add, “I’m sorry, babe. S–t! Crushed a lot of girls’ dreams today.”

On the work front, Michael B Jordan and Will Smith all set to star in a sequence in I Am Legend 2. Will Smith recently revealed that they are in the final stages of scripting. Speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival, Smith confirmed, "I have a call with Michael B. Jordan tomorrow. We're really close, the script just came in." Oscar winning writer Akiva Goldsman is set to produce the movie along with Jordan.

