Is Mike Tyson going to shift from AEW to WWE? Here's what he has to say
In the new episode of ‘Hot Boxin’ podcast, Mike Tyson mentions that he would rather appear for the WWE than AEW even when AEW pays more money.
On the latest episode of ‘Hot Boxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast he was joined by the NFL player Sebastian Joseph-Day and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. Tyson has been involved with promotions of both WWE and AEW in the past.
Does Mike Tyson want to shift to WWE?
In the latest episode of the podcast, Joseph Day asked Mike Tyson what he has to do for appearance as special guest in WWE. Discussing this matter Tyson said that he would rather appear as the special guest for WWE rather than AEW even when it pays more.
On this The Undertaker commented that Mike Tyson is right because WWE is going to get much more play and is going to do it right.
Mike Tyson earlier appeared in the AEW programming several times in guest commentary for Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata that was held last November.
