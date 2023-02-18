Is Mike Tyson going to shift from AEW to WWE? Here's what he has to say

On the latest episode of ‘Hot Boxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast he was joined by the NFL player Sebastian Joseph-Day and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. Tyson has been involved with promotions of both WWE and AEW in the past.

In the latest episode of the podcast, Joseph Day asked Mike Tyson what he has to do for appearance as special guest in WWE . Discussing this matter Tyson said that he would rather appear as the special guest for WWE rather than AEW even when it pays more.

“You know Tony Khan and those guys? Yeah, these guys want to put me on the show and stuff before. But I don’t care if they got more money. If Vince [McMahon] put me on the show, I’d rather go there [WWE] even though they [AEW] pay more money,” Tyson said.

On this The Undertaker commented that Mike Tyson is right because WWE is going to get much more play and is going to do it right.

Mike Tyson earlier appeared in the AEW programming several times in guest commentary for Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata that was held last November.