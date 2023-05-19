Is Miley Cyrus’ hit song ‘Flowers’ about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth? The singer REVEALS

In a recent interview, Miley Cyrus finally addresses whether or not her split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth was the inspiration behind her hit track ‘Flowers’. She had an excellent response to the speculations that her hit track was inspired by her 2019 breakup with ex-husband Liam. Here is everything to know about the same.

Miley Cyrus on her hit song ‘Flowers’

Ever since the release of Miley Cyrus’ new album Endless Summer Vacation, speculations are being made that many of her songs Flowers and Jaded are about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Till now, the Flowers singer never confirmed or denied the rumors that her ex inspired the lyrics in the albums. The singer said, ‘I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience. It will set itself on fire all by itself.’

Miley Cyrus denied that any of her recent songs are about her relationship with ex Liam Hemsworth. She said, ‘I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased. Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling.’

Miley Cyrus also revealed that she originally wrote her single ‘Flowers’ in a different way. She said that the chorus was originally along the lines, ‘I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can’. The singer further added, ‘The song is a little fake it till you make it. Which I’m a big fan of.’

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth relationship

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth met when they were teenagers. They were in on-again and off-again relationship for about a decade before getting married in a private ceremony in 2018. They got divorced within one year of marriage and ended their decade long romance for once and all.

Miley Cyrus has been dating her new boyfriend Maxx Morando since 2022 while Liam Hemsworth has been dating Gabriella Brooks since the end of 2019.

