Is Miley Cyrus' new song Muddy Feet about Liam Hemsworth cheating on her? DETAILS here

Fans have been speculating that Miley Cyrus’ new song Muddy Feet talks about Liam Hemsworth cheating on her. People took to social media to share their theories which hints that Hemsworth was unfaithful towards the singer in the span of their marriage. Neither people involved had made any comments on these speculations. Here is everything that you need to know.

Miley Cyrus’ Muddy Feet

Miley Cyrus’ Muddy Feet from the album Endless Summer Vacation dropped on Friday and fans were quick to theorize that it is about alleged infidelity of Liam Hemsworth.

The lyrics of the Muddy Feet implies that the singer can smell the perfume that she had not purchased and now she knows why the other person has been closing curtains. The singer asks the other person to get out of the house.

The lyrics of the Muddy Feet reportedly also implies that Liam keeps coming back with his muddy feet and now she has to do something about it.

Fans Reaction

Fans soon started saying that Miley is implying that Liam has cheated on her multiple times throughout their relationship. One user questioned whether Miley just confirmed that Liam Hemsworth cheated on her numerous times in their house. While the other user tweeted that the twelve tracks and demo on Miley’s new album represents Liam cheating on her with the twelve different women while using the former as practice run.

Though the other section of the users were flabbergasted by the allegations that Liam Hemsworth cheated on Miley Cyrus with dozens of women. One skeptic user wrote that she will always support Miley but how are fans so sure that Liam cheated on the singer fourteen times since it is such a specific number.

