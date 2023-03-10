Is Miley Cyrus’ new song River about moving on from ex husband Liam Hemsworth?

Miley Cyrus has been on a roll. After the massive success of her song Flowers, she released her latest album Endless Summer Vacation on March 10. Along with the album, she also posted a new music video for her track River. In the steamy music video for the song, she can be seen dancing away her heartbreak with 14 shirtless men. However, the lyrics of the song pose the question – is it about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, whom she separated from 2 years ago? Read on to find out.

Miley Cyrus’ new song River about Liam Hemsworth?

River by Miley Cyrus is a song about a rebound after a heartbreak. Miley sings, “Heart beats so loud that it’s drowning me out/Living in an April shower/You’re pouring down, baby. Drowning me out/You’re just like a river/You go on forever,” as she stands under pouring rain in a black halter-neck mini dress. Behind her, there are 14 men who can be seen dancing while being shirtless.

The Grammy-award winner then sings about not being able to stop thinking about someone who would have the ‘honour of (her) babies’. The singer then goes on to croon about being in a ‘drought’ before having her next romance, which might be about her relationship with musician Maxx Morando.

Miley Cyrus explains River

On Wednesday, the Black Mirror actress took to her Instagram space and provided some explanation about her new track. She shared that the song was written at a time when Miley was going through a lot personally and emotionally.

Miley Cyrus then added that her songs evolve and explained how it might go from being about April showers to showers of love.

The 30-year-old star then said that sometimes all people need is a ‘dance floor banger’, and said that her track River is ‘(expletive) nasty’.

What do you think? Is Miley Cyrus’ song River about Liam Hemsworth? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

