Is Millie Bobby Brown a Swiftie? Stranger Things actress enjoy Taylor Swift's concert in Cincinnati

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is one of the most talked-about tours this year. On Friday, the Cruel Summer singer had the biggest concert in Cincinnati history. From singing songs from her every era to entertaining fans at Paycore Stadium, the concert was one of the best so far. Many Hollywood celebrities attended her concerts and at Cincinnati fans witnessed Millie Bobby Brown enjoying Taylor Swift's concert.

Millie Bobby Brown attends Taylor Swift's Cincinnati concert

On Friday, the Stranger Things actress and her fiancé Jake Bongiovi were spotted at Taylor Swift's Cincinnati, Ohio tour. The 19-year-old actress and her 21-year-old beau who recently had dinner with Brown's parents in NYC were captured by a fan at the event. Pictures and videos of them at the concert later surfaced on social media. A Twitter fan account shared a snap of the couple with the caption, "Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are in attendance at #CincyTSTheErasTour tonight!"

Millie and her future husband were seen standing together under a tent with cushioned wooden seats. The Netflix star wore a monochrome pink outfit consisting of shorts and a long-sleeved button-up shirt. She showcased her true 'Swiftie' sight as the actress framed her right eye with a sparkly pink heart, taking a style cue from Taylor's Lover period.

Millie was looking stylish as she tucked her collared shirt into her high-waisted shorts and undid the buttons to reveal a light pink camisole underneath. Her upper sleeves had fringes and she wore dangling pink earrings to match.

The two lovebirds were seen cozying up in their VIP tent at the Paycor Stadium in the city. The Damsel star wore her shoulder-length brown locks styled in two short braids at the front, leaving most of the strands loose. On the other hand, Jake was seen sporting a textured short-sleeved brown button-up shirt.

Millie Bobby Brown's engagement post

Earlier in April, Millie announced her engagement. She shared a post showing off her glimmering rock. Using Taylor Swift's lyrics for the caption, the actress wrote, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all." Jake shared the announcement on his own page, writing 'forever' along with two pictures of the couple.

