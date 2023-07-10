Is Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise dating Hayley Atwell? Latter REVEALS

Recently there have been rumors swirling around among fans about a possible relationship with the Captain America famed actress Hayley Atwell and her Mission Impossible co-star Tom Cruise. The new Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is all set to release later in July this year.

Hayley Atwell addresses dating rumors with Tom Cruise

Atwell in a recent interview with The Independent, for Dead Reckoning - Part 1 took the dating rumors with Cruise head-on. She expressed her views on her co-star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie as "sort of two uncles."

"I would be like, ‘Ooh, there’s some weird rumors, and it feels base. It feels a little dirty," she added. The actress continued, "It feels grubby. It’s not what I’m about. Why are things being assumed or projected onto me about my relationship with my work colleague and boss?"

Atwell admitted that she found the rumors to be "upsetting". She said "It’s involving people in my actual life, my personal life, who have to be on the receiving end of that. It becomes invasive."

Her Dead Reckoning co-star Tom Cruise had a few words of wisdom to share with Atwell when she talked about it with him about the rumors. "You know exactly who you are. You know what you’re about. And that is the only thing that matters," Hayley mentioned, revealing what Cruise told her. The actress further added and shared Cruise told her, "It doesn’t matter what people think of you, if you are in integrity with yourself and if you know what your value system is."

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part 1 is the 7th installment in the Mission Impossible franchise helmed by Tom Cruise from the very first installment. The 7th movie follows Ethan Hunt, as he takes 'the entity', the antagonist of the movie head on. The entity is an evolving artificial intelligence that threatens the world. On the other hand, Atwell plays the role of Grace, who is a thief, and together with Cruise's character faces off against the entity.