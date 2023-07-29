Is model Neelam Gill Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘new flame’? Model clarifies

Model Neelam Gill found herself in the center of dating rumors with Leonardo DiCaprio. This was after the duo was photographed yachting together in Sardinia. However, she swiftly took to social media to address the speculations and clarify her true relationship status. Read on to know more.

Neelam Gill sets the record straight

In response to the swirling rumors about her and DiCaprio, Neelam Gill shared a candid message on her Instagram. She confirmed that she is not the actor's new flame and emphasized that she has been in a committed relationship with one of DiCaprio's good friends for several months. The model went on to dispel any further assumptions, stating that their recent proximity was merely coincidental, as she was vacationing with her partner. Neemal said "“Just to clear up any rumors… I am not Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘new flame,' ” the activist wrote. “In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now.” she continued "The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity is because I have been there with my partner.I hope this clears up all the false stories,”

Leonardo DiCaprio's romantic ventures

While Gill quashed the rumors linking her romantically with DiCaprio, the actor's dating life has perenially been a subject of media interest. Reports surfaced about his involvement with model Gigi Hadid, with both being spotted together at various events and parties. An exclusive source previously suggested that DiCaprio and Hadid were "definitely dating" and appeared to enjoy each other's company during their outings.

As Neelam Gill gracefully handles the dating rumors surrounding her and Leonardo DiCaprio, the actor remains in the spotlight for his various vacation companions. With DiCaprio spotted yachting alongside his co-star and childhood best friend, Tobey Maguire, it's evident that his personal life garners considerable attention. Meanwhile, Gill continues to make headlines for her stunning looks and successful fashion campaigns. Despite the challenges of her modeling career, she remains grateful for the opportunities and experiences it brings.

