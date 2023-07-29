Is model Neelam Gill Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘new flame’? Model clarifies

Neelam Gill shuts down speculation about her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio after being spotted together on a yatch in Sardinia.

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Jul 29, 2023   |  10:48 AM IST  |  328
Leonardo DiCaprio and Neelam Gill (Image credits: Instagram, Apple TV+)
Leonardo DiCaprio and Neelam Gill (Image credits: Instagram, Apple TV+)

Key Highlight

  • Model Neelam Gill found herself at the center of dating rumors with Leonardo DiCaprio
  • Neelam took to social media to address the speculations

Model Neelam Gill found herself in the center of dating rumors with Leonardo DiCaprio. This was after the duo was photographed yachting together in Sardinia. However, she swiftly took to social media to address the speculations and clarify her true relationship status. Read on to know more.

Neelam Gill sets the record straight

In response to the swirling rumors about her and DiCaprio, Neelam Gill shared a candid message on her Instagram. She confirmed that she is not the actor's new flame and emphasized that she has been in a committed relationship with one of DiCaprio's good friends for several months. The model went on to dispel any further assumptions, stating that their recent proximity was merely coincidental, as she was vacationing with her partner. Neemal said "“Just to clear up any rumors… I am not Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘new flame,' ” the activist wrote. “In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now.” she continued "The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity is because I have been there with my partner.I hope this clears up all the false stories,”

ALSO READ: Will Gigi Hadid ever get 'serious' about Leonardo DiCaprio? Here's what we know as they reignite dating rumors

Neelamkg/instagram

Leonardo DiCaprio's romantic ventures

While Gill quashed the rumors linking her romantically with DiCaprio, the actor's dating life has perenially been a subject of media interest. Reports surfaced about his involvement with model Gigi Hadid, with both being spotted together at various events and parties. An exclusive source previously suggested that DiCaprio and Hadid were "definitely dating" and appeared to enjoy each other's company during their outings.

As Neelam Gill gracefully handles the dating rumors surrounding her and Leonardo DiCaprio, the actor remains in the spotlight for his various vacation companions. With DiCaprio spotted yachting alongside his co-star and childhood best friend, Tobey Maguire, it's evident that his personal life garners considerable attention. Meanwhile, Gill continues to make headlines for her stunning looks and successful fashion campaigns. Despite the challenges of her modeling career, she remains grateful for the opportunities and experiences it brings.

ALSO READ: Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid over? Actor spotted hosting Neelam Gill on expensive yacht in Italy

Advertisement

FAQs

Who is the oldest person Leonardo DiCaprio dated?
Leonardo DiCaprio Finds His Oldest Girlfriend Ever: 28-Year-Old Model Rose Bertram!
What made Leonardo DiCaprio famous?
n 1997 DiCaprio was launched into international stardom with the release of James Cameron's epic Titanic. His good looks and poignant portrayal of Jack Dawson, a penniless artist who falls in love with an upper-class passenger (played by Kate Winslet), helped make Titanic one of the highest-grossing films ever.
How many girlfriends has Leo had?
The 18 Women Leonardo DiCaprio Has Dated - Leo Dating History.
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for movies and is an av... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!