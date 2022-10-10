Is Moon Knight Season 2 in the works? Here's what Oscar Isaac has to say about it

While Marvel initially promoted Moon Knight as a limited series and the six-episode season also avoided including any tie-ins with the larger MCU yet Moon Knight episode 6's ending introduced a third personality named Jake Lockley, implying that Moon Knight's story would be continuing and possibly return for Season 2. Even as the studios hasn't confirmed it yet, Oscar had an interesting response to give when quizzed about the same.

Ever since the first season of Moon Knight released, fans were left mighty impressed by Oscar Isaac 's performance and have been hopeful for his return in the MCU again. While a second season for the show hasn't yet been confirmed, Isaac seemingly teased the same during his recent appearance at the New York Comic Con as he spoke about the character.

Oscar Isaac says 'not the last we’ve heard of' Moon Knight

The actor during his Comic-Con appearance, teased in typical Marvel fashion as he said, "Are you looking at a Season 2? All I can say is it is not the last we’ve heard of the system that is Moon Knight", via Screen Rant. Not only Isaac but Moon Knight's head writer Jeremy Slater shared a similar sentiment previously while speaking on the potential for a Season 2 with Inverse mentioning that "[Moon Knight's] story is definitely not done:"

Considering that Marvel has announced a host of its future projects, there's also a possibility that Oscar's Moon Knight could appear in another project. As per fan speculations, netizens believe that Isaac's superhero could show up in the upcoming Blade, starring Mahershala Ali given how the latter also shares supernatural undertones. Also, a second season for Moon Knight is very much a possibility considering like Loki which was initially not confirmed to have a second season, this one could also be announced as a surprise.

Moon Knight's first season introduced us to Isaac as Marc Spector, a mercenary with Dissociative Identity Disorder who must work together with his alter Steven Grant, Layla (May Calamawy), and the Egyptian god Khonshu (voiced by F. Murray Abraham) to prevent the rise of the Egyptian goddess Ammit (voiced by Saba Mubarak).

