Is Morena Baccarin in the Upcoming Live-Action He-Man Movie? Find Out Here

All eyes are set on the upcoming live-action entry of He-Man. While many actors have already been announced for the highly anticipated movie, new reports suggest that Morena Baccarin will also be a part of this live-action adaptation.

According to a report by Deadline, the Gotham actress will portray the role of The Sorceress. The outlet also mentioned that Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson will appear in the movie as Malcolm, aka Fisto.

For those unfamiliar, The Sorceress is a powerful guardian of Castle Grayskull. Using her powers, she can transform into a falcon named Zoar. As for Fisto, he is a warrior with a metal fist and the source of endless innuendo. Interestingly, Fisto was initially introduced as a villain but later turned his back on Skeletor and joined He-Man’s team, becoming one of the hero's allies.

Morena Baccarin was recently seen in Deadpool & Wolverine, reprising her role as Vanessa Carlyle, which was first introduced in the 2016 action film Deadpool.

As for Jóhannesson, he will portray the villainous Copperhead in Captain America: Brave New World.

Moreover, the movie will also feature Community actress Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Skeletor's second-in-command.

Meanwhile, the star-studded cast includes Idris Elba portraying Man-At-Arms, while Jared Leto takes on the grand role of Skeletor.

Speaking of the cast, Sam C. Wilson, known for his role in House of the Dragon, is set to play Trap Jaw, alongside Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops. Additionally, Hafþór Björnsson will portray Goat Man.

Advertisement

Leading Masters of the Universe are Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Mendes, starring as He-Man and Teela, respectively.