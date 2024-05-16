The MTV Movie & TV Awards won't happen this year. It's like hitting a big bump in the road. Variety confirmed it on May 13, 2024. Usually, the event would be around this time of year, and lots of fans were looking forward to it.

The 2024 MTV Movie & TV Awards got scrapped, but the network plans to bring it back next year with a fresh look. Unlike the MTV Video Music Awards, which kept going, the Movie & TV Awards took a break for a few years due to various reasons.

The network hasn't given a specific reason for calling off the 2024 award ceremony. People might guess that the show's declining popularity in recent years led the showrunners to think about changing it up with a new format.

The Rise and Fall of the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Back in 1992 when the MTV Movie & TV Awards started, it became a huge deal in pop culture super fast. Originally called the MTV Movie Awards, it kicked off the summer box office season with a bang. Over the years, it's had some epic hosts like Will Smith, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, and Jason Sudeikis. It used to happen every year until 2019.

The excitement around the awards started to fade around 2020. That year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event got canceled for the first time ever. Instead, Vanessa Hudgens hosted a special called MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time. It was like a trip down memory lane, showing off the best moments from past ceremonies.

In 2021, the awards made a comeback with a scripted and unscripted version hosted by Leslie Jones and Nikki Glaser. Then, in 2022, it went down as the last time the ceremony was hosted. They split it into two again, scripted and unscripted, like they did before.

Fans were excited about a throwback to the original style in 2023. Drew Barrymore was set to host the show at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. But plans got scrapped due to the Writers Guild of America strike, which started just five days before the ceremony was supposed to happen.

With Drew Barrymore and many other guests backing out, the 2023 edition got swapped for a pre-recorded virtual event without a host. It wasn't a big hit. Then, in 2024, not much buzz surrounded the event, so MTV decided to cancel it. They're hoping to give it a makeover and bring it back strong next year.

The Future of the MTV Movie & TV Awards amid Paramount Global's merger talks

Paramount Global, MTV's parent company, has been in talks about merging, which has left a lot of their plans up in the air. But fans can probably expect the MTV Movie & TV Awards to come back strong next year. After all the uncertainties settle down, it could make a big comeback.

