Is ‘Murdaugh Murders’ on Netflix based on a real-life incident? Here's what we know

The three-episode series Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, which is streaming now on Netflix is based on Alex Murdaugh and his continuous crimes. Numerous media outlets have previously attempted to cover and explain this murky tale of murder and corruption but they failed to get the exact case details. In ‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal’, Netflix aspires to deliver a complete account of Murdaugh's killings and his series of crimes. The audience seemed confused about what was going on in the case series because they couldn't get their hands on the multiple crimes committed by Alex because there were too many to keep track of.

Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason, the filmmakers of the series claim that they have discovered new crimes committed by Alex and are hoping Netflix will order a second season soon so that they can expose that’s yet to be covered. About Murdaugh Family The Murdaugh family, which holds a well-known legal dynasty, is from South Carolina's Lowcountry. Three generations of the family held the position of ‘solicitor’ for South Carolina's 14th district continuously from 1920 until 2006. But what went wrong was Alex Murdaugh's mentality, which took away what was established by the Murdaughs. All the respect, wealth, and heritage that the family held went into vain after Alex’s series of crimes came into picture. The series of crimes began in 2014 or earlier, when most people outside South Carolina started to hear about Murdaugh’s family involvement, which seemed to come to an end in 2019.

Paul Murdaugh's involvement in killing his friend, Mallory Beach This incident occurred on February 23, 2019, when a group of teenagers from South Carolina decided to spend the night together. Paul Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh's youngest son, was among those in this group who accompanied his friend that night. The incident came to light when Paul and his companions made the decision to take a boat owned by the Murdaugh family to a neighbouring oyster roast on Paukie Island. When they returned to their place, they noticed Mallory was missing. Later, it was found that Mallory's body had been discovered, and Paul Murdaugh was arrested on April 18 and charged with three felonies. Alex Murdaugh, the father of Paul Murdaugh, killed his own son and wife Alex Murdaugh was accused of various offences, including two murder accusations. Alex allegedly killed his youngest child and ex-wife. But why exactly? In the ongoing State of South Carolina v. Richard Alexander Murdaugh trial, the prosecution is required to respond to that query. What’s the way forward with this case? The murder trial of Alex Murdaugh is still going on. The trial is being broadcast live on a number of platforms, including Court TV and a few local news networks. Buster Murdaugh recently appeared as a witness for the defence, saying that Paul and Maggie's killings "destroyed" his father. This trial may take a while because there are likely to be hundreds of witnesses for both the prosecution and the defence.

