Is Naomi Watts engaged to Billy Crudup? Actress sparks rumours after being spotted with diamond ring

British actress Naomi Watts has sparked engagement rumours with American actor Billy Crudup after being spotted with a diamond ring on her finger. Continue reading to know more details about the story and a brief timeline of their relationship.

Are Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup engaged?

The 54-year-old Academy Award nominee was spotted in New York City on April 26 as she walked her dog but what caught people's attention was the sparkling rock on her ring finger. Watts layered a tan blazer over a white shirt and black sweater which she paired with a pair of jeans and black sandals as she stepped about the city.

ALSO READ: Naomi Watts opens up about women in the film industry: We were told it was over for us at 40

She also had a beige bag, wore gold jewelry, and black sunglasses, but the ring on her finger sparked a wave of engagement rumours. The couple has remained low-key and private about their relationship but Watts shares pictures of the two of them from time to time. Watts and Crudup have only made a few public appearances since they were confirmed to be dating.

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's relationship timeline

The 54-year-old actors first started dating in 2017 after they co-starred in the Netflix series Gypsy. Reports at the time claimed that Watts and Crudup are "very into each other." They made their red carpet debut a few years later at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. They proceeded to attend the Emmy Awards the same year and posed on the red carpet.

Watts has posted pictures of the two of them on her Instagram calling him her "darling" and her "love." She captioned a picture of them at the Emmys, "What a night... What a dress... What a gent... [red heart emoji] [sparkles emoji]." While there is no confirmation as of now about whether Watts and Crudup are engaged, the actress was in an 11-year-long relationship with actor-director Liev Schreiber before dating him.

ALSO READ: Naomi Watts to be seen in Amazon Prime horror film Goodnight Mommy; Here's what you can expect

Watts and Schreiber broke up in 2016 but have two children together, 15-year-old Alexander "Sasha" Pete, and 14-year-old Samuel Kai. On the other hand, Crudup, who is a four-time Tony Award nominee and one-time winner, previously dated actress Mary-Louise Parker with whom he has a 19-year-old son named William Atticus. They broke up in 2003 after which he dated actress Claire Danes from 2003 to 2006.