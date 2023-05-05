Is Natalie Portman ready to face off Ryan Reynolds in a friendly match between their soccer teams?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Natalie Portman revealed that she is ready for face off in a friendly match between her and Ryan Reynolds soccer teams.

Natalie Portman started the women's soccer team Angel City Football Club with co-owners Serena Williams, Mia Hamm, Eva Longoria, and others. The Black Swan star earlier said that she received a lot of rejection before getting a big yes. She was determined to not give up because of her faith in the team as well as athletes on the roster. Here is what Natalie Portman has to say about the face off against Ryan Reynolds’ women soccer team.

Natalie Portman on Ryan Reynolds

Black Swan star talked to Entertainment Tonight during the premiere of her new docuseries, Angel City – which is based on Natalie Portman’s Los Angeles women’s soccer team named Angel City Football Club. At this time, the actress revealed that she thought about the idea of Angel City Football Club playing a ‘friendly match’ with Wrexham AFC Women – Reynolds’ and Rob McElhenney’s women team.

Natalie Portman said about Ryan Reynolds to ET, ‘I've been lucky enough to talk to him about his journey, and he's so inspirational for what he's done with Wrexham, and they have a women's team also. So, we have talked about having some friendly matches at some point’.

Portman’s faith in the Angel City F.C. was certainly well-placed as the team ranked eighth in its inaugural season in the National Women’s Soccer League in 2022 which is also shown in the docuseries. Angel City will start streaming on HBO Max from May 16.

With the docuseries, Portman hopes that other teams can learn from their rights and wrongs and navigate accordingly to build teams.

