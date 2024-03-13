Is Neil Young's Music Returning To Spotify? Musician Reveals Two Years After Pulling Songs From Platform In Protest Of Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Neil Young is bringing his music back to Spotify more than two years after having it pulled from the streaming platform, citing, “Spotify has recently become a very damaging force via its public misinformation and lies about COVID.”

Back then, the 78-year-old rock artist had said in an open letter to Spotify that the platform could have either Joe Rogan or Neil Young and not both.

Neil Young's Explanation for Returning to Spotify

In a post on his website on Tuesday, Neil Young wrote, “Spotify, the #1 streamer of low res music in the world — Spotify, where you get less quality than we made, will now be home of my music again.”

Wonder what prompted Young to return to the platform despite his dissatisfaction with its services. The rocker explains himself.

“My decision comes as music services Apple and Amazon have started serving the same disinformation podcast features I had opposed at SPOTIFY. I cannot just leave Apple and Amazon, like I did Spotify, because my music would have very little streaming outlet to music lovers at all, so I have returned to Spotify,” Neil Young added in his aforementioned post.

Though he did not elaborate on what podcast disinformation the other two streaming platforms are carrying on, it is clear that he was referencing Rogan's multiyear deal renewal with Spotify that was made last year. As a part of the deal, The Joe Rogan Experience podcast will no longer be exclusively available on Spotify; instead, it can now make a home on several other streaming platforms like Apple, Amazon, and YouTube.

Neil Young hopes and advocates for high-resolution music on Spotify

Continuing to call out the online music platform for its low-quality audio, Young said on Tuesday, “I hope you millions of Spotify users enjoy my songs! They will now all be there for you except for the full sound we created.”

Urging Spotify to introduce a high-quality audio tier, which the audio streamer promised back in 2021, Young said, “Hopefully Spotify will turn Hi Res as the answer and serve all the music to everyone.”

“Spotify, you can do it! Really be #1 in all ways. You have the music and the listeners!!!! Start with a limited-res tier and build from there,” he added.

Young has long been an advocate of high-resolution music, even launching his own, now dysfunctional high high-audio download platform, Pono.

