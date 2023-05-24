Is Netflix charging $7.99 for password-sharing? Here are the details of crackdown in US

In a shocking turn of events, Netflix has unleashed a full-scale assault on password sharing. The company has started informing its members about a strict new sharing policy that restricts account access within a single household. Prepare to be amazed as Netflix takes a stand against freeloaders and seeks to revolutionize the way we stream our favourite shows and movies.

"Your netflix, your rules" - The inside scoop on netflix's sharing policy

In an email sent to its members, Netflix made it crystal clear that their accounts are exclusively for personal use within the household. Gone are the days of carelessly handing out your login details to friends and family. This groundbreaking policy aims to ensure fairness and protect the company's ability to deliver top-notch content to its subscribers.

Pay or face the consequences - Netflix's ultimatum to account sharers

Netflix's crackdown on password sharing comes with a tough ultimatum for those who have been leeching off others' accounts. If you've been using someone else's Netflix, you'll now have to face the music. The streaming giant offers two options: transfer your profile to start your own membership, or brace yourself for an extra fee of $7.99 per month for each non-household member using the account. The days of free rides are over!

Netflix's bold move to combat password sharing is a game-changer in the streaming industry. As the battle for subscribers intensifies, the company is taking decisive action to protect its revenue streams and invest in even more jaw-dropping content. With password sharing now under strict scrutiny, Netflix is reshaping the landscape and forcing users to reconsider their streaming habits. Will this crackdown lead to a new era of individual memberships, or will users find creative workarounds? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure: Netflix is ready to take on the freeloaders and revolutionize the way we enjoy our favourite shows and movies.

