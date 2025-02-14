Is Netflix Developing Live-Action Dungeons & Dragons Series With Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy? Learn Here

All those who cherish the moments in a video game will be surprised to hear that Netflix is coming up with a live-action series of Dungeons & Dragons. The streamer would be adapting The Forgotten Realms.

The news comes from sources whose words were reported by Deadline. Meanwhile, what makes the project even more exciting is that the highly acclaimed producer, Shawn Levy, would be associated with it.

Looking at the title, it is without a doubt that the live-action series would take place in a campaign that has always been the centerpiece of the Dungeons & Dragons gaming series. This happens to be a fantasy world that grabbed the attention of gamers back in the year 1987. Moving ahead, the game brought back its die-hard players to the same setting several times, introducing new characters.

Some of the most iconic adventures from the Dungeons & Dragons game have also been somehow attached to the same campaign setting. Interestingly, the source material that impressed the audience in the 2023 movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves came from the Realms setting.

Drew Crevello would be associated with the outing as its writer as well as its showrunner, who will even work hand in hand with Hasbro Entertainment.

Interestingly, the writer has already penned the pilot of The Forgotten Realms. Crevello will also executive produce the potential series working with Dan Levine and Levy’s 21 Laps, as per sources.

With Hasbro Entertainment being onboard, the Dungeons & Dragons adaptation has gone through several redevelopments, with Crevello also having a brand new concept that is not related to any of the previous outings of the Dungeons & Dragons.

The project gained the attention of Shawn Levy, who has experience working with Netflix on previous projects such as Stranger Things and more.