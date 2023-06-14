Is Netflix set to launch pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles with 'elevated dining experience'? Find out

‘Netflix and Chill’ is not limited to your home anymore, if you are in the US, or living anywhere around Los Angeles. The entertainment company is set to open a new pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles. Who does not want to have a bite of their favorite food while enjoying their favorite movies? This time, it can be experienced at a restaurant. But there is something extra special for the fans. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Netflix Bites.’

Netflix Bites will present an ‘elevated dining experience’

Netflix is set to open a pop-up restaurant called ‘Netflix Bites,’ marking their first-ever culinary space. The restaurant will feature an “elevated dining experience” where fans will get a taste of dishes prepared by popular chefs from all over the world.

On the official site of Netflix, they stated, “Have you ever watched Chef’s Table (the longest-running nonfiction series on Netflix), Is It Cake? or Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend and wished you could dive into your TV to sample the delectable dishes on screen? Now, for the first time, you can get a taste of the shows you know and love through this limited-time pop-up restaurant.”

Yes, you read that right, people will be experiencing dishes that they only got to see on screen.

When will Netflix Bites open?

The Netflix Bites is going to open on June 30 this year at 115 S. Fairfax Ave in Los Angeles. The restaurant will be open from 5 pm to 10 pm for seven days a week. Netflix shared that people will get a special brunch offer exclusively on Saturdays and Sundays.

VP, of Consumer Products for Netflix, Josh Simon shared a statement where he said, “Netflix is already a destination for beloved food programming, from documentaries to competition shows.”

“From episode to entrée, with NETFLIX BITES we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favorite food shows. We are excited to collaborate with these incredible chefs who will bring this vision to life and showcase an array of their delicious menus,” added Simon in the statement.

ALSO READ: Netflix announces return of Physical: 100 and coming of age reality show Nineteen to Twenty