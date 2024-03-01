Is Netflix's Love Is Blind Scripted? Fans Analyze Printed Notes For Answers As Season 6 Nears Finale

The question of whether reality TV shows are scripted or not has been an age-old debate, and this time, Netflix's reality series Love is Blind has reignited the discussion.

The beloved dating show is facing a conspiracy theory lately, thanks to a scene from season 6 that shows a notebook full of printed notes, which fans have concluded to be a supposed script. What exactly is going on in the Love Is Blind universe? Find out below!

Is Love Is Blind Scripted? A long-standing debate resurfaces!

A still shot of contestant Jessica Vestal from the ongoing installment of Love Is Blind is making the rounds on the internet – it features an open notebook with notes sitting on her lap as she chats with her date Jimmy Presnell. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to dissect the still and zoom in on the said notes, only to find out that the notes in the journal were not handwritten but rather printed. Something that they came to believe was provided by the makers to stage the performance. Hence, the debate of Love Is Blind being scripted.

TMZ, however, has debunked the fan theories. Vouching for the authenticity of the show, the publication cites a production source to conclude that the printed-out notes are mere prompts for the contestants in case they need some ideas to break the ice on their dates. As opposed to what fans believe, the printed notes are not scripts. They are rather, a mere set of questions, something like “What's your favorite color?”

Advertisement

TMZ’s sources explain that the prompts are simply meant to help the contestants get to know their dates better.

Not the first time Love Is Blind has faced the allegations of being scripted

Love is Blind fans and their affinity for the notebooks featured in the show goes way back. During season 3 of Netflix’s reality offering, a similar photo featuring Cole Barnett and his notebook with printed-out notes created a buzz among fans.

Sharing a zoomed-in picture of Barnett and the journal on X in October 2022, Ces Heredia-Rothschild wrote, “Watching Love is Blind I realized Cole’s notebook seems to have a printed out sheet glued in. Could it be a script? Do they have access to computers/ printers for their notes? Does Cole bullet journal/ scrapbook? I have so many questions.”

Love Is Blind neither officially responded to the controversy at that time nor has it done so now.

Elsewhere, the finale episode of Love Is Blind will air on Netflix on Wednesday, March 6. A Love Is Blind season 6 reunion is also scheduled to air on March 13.

ALSO READ: Aussie Swiftie's Tearful Response To Taylor Swift's Surprise 'Exile' Song Takes Internet By Storm; She Speaks Out