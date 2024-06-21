Is Netflix's My Dad The Bounty Hunter Canceled After 2 Seasons? Here's What Report Says

Fans of My Dad the Bounty Hunter were in for a disappointment when Netflix announced the cancelation of the animated series. Created by Everett Downing Jr, the show is not returning after two successful seasons. The animated series, which first premiered in February 2023, centered around the adventures of two siblings.

The siblings stumbled upon their father’s secret life as a tough intergalactic bounty hunter. My Dad the Bounty Hunter was a blend of family comedy and sci-fi action. Let’s dive into why Netflix made this decision and what the creators and cast have to say about it.

What is My Dad the Bounty Hunter all about?

My Dad the Bounty Hunter introduced viewers to Terry Hendrix, also known as Sabo Brok. He is voiced by Laz Alonso (known as The Boys). Alongside him were Yvonne Orji as Tess, Priah Ferguson as Lisa, and JeCobi as Sean. The plot revolves around Lisa and Sean, secretly joining their dad on a trip. While they are on the trip, they discover about their father’s secret profession.

The series continued with a second season in August 2023. The second season expanded more on the family’s escapades and deepened the characters’ relationships. Despite its popularity and a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Netflix decided to cancel My Dad the Bounty Hunter.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Animated TV Series Based on The Minecraft Video Game Currently In Development At Netflix And Mojang Studios

The cancellation announcement

The show’s co-creator Everett Downing Jr. confirmed the news. During an interview with What’s on Netflix, he said, “I feel extremely fortunate to have been able to work with such an incredible team of partners and artists. It’s so unreal watching your ideas come to life! Everyone who worked on the show fell in love with Terry, Tess, Lisa, Sean, and the entire cast of quirky, wild, and crazy characters.”

Downing Jr. hinted at the possibility of revisiting the series in the future. But as of now, it’s a no-no. Despite this, the viewers tuned in both seasons and loved the show. The show collectively amassed 27 million views and even secured a spot on Netflix's global top 10 list. Yes, they were on the list for a week in August 2023.

ALSO READ: 11 Best Hindi dubbed animated movies on Netflix: Princess Mononke, My Neighbour Totoro, Ponyo and more

How did the fans of the show react to this announcement?

Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment over Netflix’s decision. Many were hoping for a third season to further explore the adventure of their favorite characters. Netflix’s decision to pull the plug on My Dad the Bounty Hunter has left fans wondering about the reasons behind the move.

Advertisement

While Netflix hasn’t provided specific reasons for ending the series, these factors can be a reason. Factors like viewership numbers, production costs, strategic changes in content focus, etc.

Are you also disappointed that the famous show My Dad the Bounty Heart is not returning, tell us in the comments. But, don’t worry, this month, Netflix has added several new animated titles. And, stay tuned for further updates on the same.

ALSO READ: The Rose’s Kim Woosung lands role in Netflix animated series ‘Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld’ led by Ali Wong