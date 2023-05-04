Is Nick Cannon replacing Jamie Foxx as guest host of Beat Shazam? Details here

Jamie Foxx, the celebrated actor-comedian has established himself as a household name with his famous game show, Beat Shazam. The Academy Award-winning talent also serves as an executive producer of the Fox show, which premiered in 2017. However, Jamie Foxx has been making headlines lately, after it was revealed that he has been admitted to the hospital for the last three weeks due to a medical emergency. Now, the latest updates have confirmed that Nick Cannon is replacing Foxx as the guest host of Beat Shazam.

Jamie Foxx welcomes Nick Cannon onboard

The reports published by TMZ recently confirmed that Jamie Foxx has been hospitalised for the last three weeks due to an undisclosed medical issue. Later, it was also revealed that Nick Cannon is stepping into the shoes of Foxx for some time, and will replace him as the guest host of Beat Shazam. It was also revealed that Foxx's daughter Corinne, who has been serving as the DJ of the game show, is replaced by Kelly Osbourne.

The makers of Beat Shazam announced the new update through the official social media handles of the show. Jamie Foxx, on the other hand, welcomed Nick Cannon on board by sharing the post with a special message and confirmed his temporary exit from the show. "Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon," wrote the legendary actor in his post.

Check out Jamie Foxx's Instagram story, below:

When Corinne Foxx released a statement on her dad's health condition

After the reports on Jamie Foxx's hospitalisation started doing rounds, the senior actor's daughter Corinne Foxx confirmed the same with an official statement. "We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time," reads the statement.

