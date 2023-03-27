Is Nicki Minaj collaborating with Taylor Swift? Here is what we know

With her recent tweets Nicki Minaj has people wondering whether collaboration between her and Taylor Swift is in order. The Queen rapper has got both Swifties and Barbz riled up as she tweeted Taylor Swift’s lyrics from chart topping hit Anti-Hero.

With these tweets it is also proved that all is well between Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift after their infamous feud on Twitter seven years back. The feud between these two musicians started when Nicki tweeted about getting snubbed from 2015 Video Music Awards as others had slim women in the videos. Taylor took this as a personal jab on herself as her Bad Blood music video was nominated. Taylor later apologized for misunderstanding the situation after Nicki explained that her tweet is not about the former.

However, these recent tweets surely indicate that their respect and friendship remains intact for each other. Well here is everything that we know about the possible collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift.

Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift

The first tweet resembled the lyrics of Taylor Swift’s Anti-Hero, however the second tweet clearly featured a line reference to the song.

In the first tweet Nicki Minaj wrote, ‘I should not be left to my own vices’. However, the actual lyrics ends with ‘devices’ instead of ‘vices’. The second tweet referenced a quotable line from the song and said, ‘It must be exhausting always rooting for the Anti-hero’. Minaj also included unicorn emoji at the end of tweet.

Some fans are sending love and encouragement to the Queen rapper by taking the statement literally while the other fans are wondering if it is a hint indicating that Nicki hopped on a remix of Taylor’s Anti Hero.

One fan tweeted, ‘COLLAB WITH TAYLOR SWIFT WHEN’ while the other fan joked ‘Now I have to smoke more weed because you got me all riled up, what are you two up to’.

