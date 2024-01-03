Is Nigel Lythgoe facing a second sexual assault lawsuit? Exploring the new case after Paula Abdul sued him

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Nigel Lythgoe, born on July 9, 1949, is a distinguished British television producer and director, celebrated for his influential role in reality dance competitions. Co-creating hit shows like So You Think You Can Dance and Pop Idol, Lythgoe has been a driving force in showcasing emerging talent. His astute judgment, coupled with a genuine passion for dance, has elevated him to a prominent position in the entertainment industry. Over the years, Lythgoe's expertise has not only shaped the trajectory of dance on television but has also earned him widespread recognition, marking his enduring legacy as a trailblazer in the realm of reality entertainment. However, recently it was revealed that Lythgoe is facing a new lawsuit from two Jane Does, following a recent sexual assault allegation from Paula Abdul.

Is Nigel Lythgoe facing a second sexual assault lawsuit?

Following Paula Abdul's legal action, veteran TV producer Nigel Lythgoe is now confronted with another lawsuit. The suit alleges that he sexually assaulted and harassed two contestants two decades ago on the reality competition show All American Girl, which aired in 2003, where Lythgoe served as a producer. According to documents obtained by TMZ , the plaintiffs, identified as Jane Does, claim that Lythgoe would frequently appear on set and in dressing rooms when they were dressed in dance costumes, and “openly swatted and groped” their buttocks.

In the lawsuit, the women recount a party organized by the production to celebrate the end of filming. At the conclusion of the event, they assert that Lythgoe insisted one of the women accompany him back to the studio where the rest of the cast was heading. The second plaintiff chose to join them, aiming to protect her fellow contestant. However, they allege that Lythgoe drove them to his residence instead, where he made unwanted sexual advances towards both women. According to the allegations, he lifted one woman's sweater, and “engulfed” one women while trying to kiss her, but she promptly rebuffed his advances.

The second plaintiff in the lawsuit asserts that Lythgoe became aggressive, pushing her against a grand piano and forcibly attempting to kiss her by using his mouth and tongue. Despite her protests, the alleged misconduct persisted.

In their legal action, the two women are suing Lythgoe and an undisclosed production company. The charges include sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence.

As previously mentioned, the plaintiffs have filed the lawsuit anonymously, designating the defendant as "John Roe N.L." and the show as "AAG." However, sources with information have confirmed to TMZ that these references pertain to Nigel Lythgoe and All American Girl. In support of their legal claims, the plaintiffs invoke California's Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act. They contend that this act permits the revival of their allegations, notwithstanding the expiration of the statute of limitations that would typically apply.

Why did Paula Abdul file sexual assault case against Nigel Lythgoe?

In a shocking turn of events, Paula Abdul, former judge on American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance, has filed a lawsuit against executive producer Nigel Lythgoe, accusing him of multiple instances of sexual assault and harassment. The lawsuit, lodged in Los Angeles County, details Abdul's distressing encounters during her time on these reality shows.

The legal complaint outlines two significant incidents. The first occurred during an early season of American Idol's regional auditions, where Abdul alleges that Lythgoe assaulted her in a hotel elevator as revealed by TMZ . The assault reportedly involved forceful shoving against the wall, inappropriate touching, including grabbing her genitals and breasts, and an attempted tongue-kiss.

Fearful of retaliation, Abdul chose not to immediately disclose the incident to her representatives. The second alleged assault took place in 2015 during Abdul's tenure as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance. Invited to Lythgoe's house under the guise of discussing work, Abdul claims he forced himself on her on a couch, suggesting they would make an "excellent power couple." Abdul pushed him away, remaining silent due to the fear of speaking out against a prominent producer who could jeopardize her career.

Additionally, Abdul witnessed Lythgoe allegedly groping one of her assistants during the filming of So You Think You Can Dance in 2015. The lawsuit also highlights Lythgoe's purported taunting, suggesting they celebrate the expiration of the statute of limitations.

In response to the allegations, Lythgoe expressed shock and vehemently denied Paula Abdul's claims. In a media statement, Lythgoe insisted that their relationship has always been one of dear friends and colleagues, highlighting its entirely platonic nature. He not only labeled the accusations as false but also found them deeply offensive. Lythgoe vowed to vigorously combat what he referred to as an "appalling smear" using all available resources.

"I learned of these claims in the press and I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for. I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have,” he stated, as reported by BBC News.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

