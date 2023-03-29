Is Nikki Cross planning to leave WWE after Wrestlemania? Here's what she said

There is no truth to the rumors that WWE Raw talent ‘Nikki Cross’ is planning to take some time off from WWE after the upcoming 39th annual WrestleMania.

Recently, someone on Twitter posted a story and claimed that Cross would be “leaving WWE for a long time after WrestleMania to pursue a Phd." Nikki Cross cleared the air by replying to that tweet. She said, “Hello. I hope you are well. This is not true. This is the first time I have ever heard about this. Pretty sure I’m a reliable source. If I choose to pursue a PhD after completing my masters in May, I wouldn’t take time off wrestling. I would do both. Just to clarify.”

Nikki Cross has shut down the rumors stating she has no intention of pausing her WWE career. In June 2021, the wrestler made a significant shift to her gimmick when she entered a new role, Nikki ASH, with superhero-like gear, after portraying a psychopathic woman in NXT. "ASH" signifies "Almost A Superhero". She garnered a lot of success for playing that part and took home the Raw Women's Title and the Money in the Bank fight in 2021. Although, she later switched back to the previous role that she used to perform under Raw.

About Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross is a Scottish professional wrestler at WWE. These days, she has been keeping herself quite occupied outside of wrestling, because she may not regularly appear on television. Cross is presently enrolled in an online program to earn a Master's in History as part of her quest for higher education. Cross will graduate in May this year. She has received the WWE Raw Women’s Championship once, WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship twice, and the final WWE 24/7 championship 11 times.

