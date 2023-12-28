Is NSYNC making a comeback with a reunion? Lance Bass has an answer for us

NSYNC, the iconic American boy band formed in 1995, dominated the late '90s and early 2000s with their harmonious pop sound, synchronized dance moves, and chart-topping hits like Bye Bye Bye and It's Gonna Be Me. Comprising Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass, they achieved global fame. However, in 2002, the group announced a hiatus, with Timberlake pursuing a solo career. Despite occasional reunions, like the memorable 2013 MTV Video Music Awards performance, the hiatus marked a turning point. In 2007, NSYNC officially disbanded, leaving behind a legacy that continues to resonate, embodying the nostalgia and cultural impact of the boy band phenomenon.

Is NSYNC making a comeback with a reunion?

NSYNC is edging one dance move closer to a reunion, according to Lance Bass. The former boy band, which made a comeback at the MTV Video Music Awards in September amid swirling rumors of a new project, is currently in discussions about launching a reunion. Bass expressed optimism, stating that they are actively exploring the idea, and he's hopeful that there will be some positive news to share soon. The revelation came during Bass's appearance on the online game show Rent Free with Ankur Jain, the founder and CEO of Bilt Rewards, who inquired about the potential comeback. "Are we doing a reunion coming up?" Jain asked, to which Bass replied, "Look, we are talking about it — and I hope to have some good news, at some point."

Jain further pointed, “Jan. 1 on rent day,” to which Bass replied, “Give us a little more time than that.”

The Bilt Rewards show features celebrity guests answering questions to secure rent for the app's members. Lance Bass also shared an interesting tidbit about his former band, stating, "One fun fact, *NSYNC was the No. 1 seller of cassette tapes for years. . . until the end of the ’90s, for some reason, they always liked buying our albums on cassette tape."

Additionally, just two weeks after their performance at the VMAs, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone, the members of *NSYNC, released a song for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack. This marked their first venture into new music in over two decades.

NSYNC dropped first song together after 20 years

American boy band NSYNC has made a long-awaited reunion, releasing their first new song in over two decades. The track will be featured in the upcoming movie Trolls Band Together. Comprising Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick, the group has united for the first time since their last studio album Celebrity in 2001.

In a video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), Timberlake described the new song as a 'love letter to the fans,' while Bass mentioned that this marks the first NSYNC song completed in 23 years. Timberlake, who voices the lead character in the Trolls film trilogy, has a new movie scheduled for November with a storyline centered around a boy band. The MTV Video Music Awards witnessed the members reunite onstage after a decade to present Taylor Swift with the Best Pop award.

