Is Offset covering up Cardi B's cheating rumors amid single release? Here's what the former says

Two days after Cardi B tried covering up her cheating rumors, Offset has come to the limelight iterating the same song. A few days back, the internet was open to speculations that their entire cheating feud might as well have been a publicity stunt. But Cardi B vocalized her side of the story stating that nothing between her and Offset was ever staged. And now, Offset comes up stating that he was drunk on tequila the night he tweeted about his wife cheating on him. So, is this another cover-up to promote single Jealousy? Here is how the rapper narrates his side of the story!

Offset denies that Cardi B cheated on him

This week, the Clout rapper met with Angela Yee to record her infamous Way Up with Yee podcast. This was in streak with the number of events and interviews that the couple has been giving for their new single Jealousy. When asked about his tweets from June '23, the rapper finally decided to spill the beans on what transpired that day.

The Georgia native said “That’s my wife. I love her to death.” However, their relationship was going through a phase of heated arguments. On the day of those tweets, Offset was particularly angry about Cardi's comments. He said that as a New York woman, she is a 'pitbull at the mouth.' After a few rounds of Casamigos Tequila, he went on Twitter and posted allegations of cheating on her.

Offset upset with the fans bringing up his past

The rapper continued to explain that his tweets were blown out of proportion. Soon after, the fans started bringing up the events from his past once again. “To be honest, I hate the fact that every time she has an issue with somebody else, they bring me up and my past up. My past is covering up everything I did. All this time I ain’t did nothing,” he told Yee in the sit-down.

Despite all the dirt that the couple continues to throw at each other, the Migos rapper has confirmed that things are good between the two. So much so that he said, “We crazy for each other.” But fans still believe that this is a cover-up to present a happy couple for their new single release.

