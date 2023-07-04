Is Olivia Rodrigo dropping bombs at Taylor Swift with her new single Vampire? Fans think so

Olivia Rodrigo gifted her fans with the release of Vampire, the lead single from her upcoming second album, Guts, on Friday. The song has already garnered immense praise. And, with the release of Rodrigo’s song Vampire, the album Guts is likely set to follow in the footsteps of her chart-topping debut album, Sour. However, with the release of Vampire, fans are speculating Olivia Rodrigo is hinting at her feud with Taylor Swift.

Does Olivia Rodrigo’s song have a Taylor Swift connection?

As fans delved deeper into the song's meaning, they couldn’t help but draw connections to a rumored feud between Olivia and Taylor Swift. The carefully chosen words and emotional intensity of Vampire hinted at a narrative of feeling used and betrayed by someone once held in high regard. Although neither artist has explicitly addressed the speculation, fans have embraced the theory, eagerly awaiting further insights into the possible drama.

With the release of Vampire, fans immediately fixated on a particular lyric: ‘Went for me and not her cause girls your age know better’. While many initially speculated that it referred to Olivia's ex, Adam Faze, insiders close to the situation have refuted this claim. Instead, listeners began contemplating a potential underlying tension between Olivia and her former idol, Taylor Swift.

While the truth behind the lyrics remains shrouded in mystery, one thing is certain: Olivia Rodrigo has crafted a powerful anthem that resonates with her audience. As fans eagerly anticipate the release of her upcoming album, the allure of drama and personal revelations only adds to the excitement surrounding her artistic journey. Will Vampire shed light on the rumored feud? Only time will tell.



About Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire

Meanwhile, in a press release, Olivia shared the origins of Vampire, explaining that it emerged from a place of deep emotional turmoil. The singer revealed that finding solace at the piano in December, she experienced a creative outpouring of chords, melody, and lyrics. The song serves as a poignant expression of confusion and heartbreak, providing a ‘cathartic’ experience for Olivia as she confronted feelings of regret and anger.

