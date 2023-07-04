Is Olivia Rodrigo dropping bombs at Taylor Swift with her new single Vampire? Fans think so

Olivia Rodrigo recently dropped her new single titled Vampire from the album Guts. Fans are now speculating the song hints at the singer’s feud with Taylor Swift.

Written by Shazia Ahmed Published on Jul 04, 2023   |  08:46 AM IST  |  492
Image credits: Instagram
Olivia Rodrigo (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Olivia Rodrigo released Vampire, the lead single from her upcoming second album, Guts
  • Fans are speculating Olivia Rodrigo is hinting at her feud with Taylor Swift. 

Olivia Rodrigo gifted her fans with the release of Vampire, the lead single from her upcoming second album, Guts, on Friday. The song has already garnered immense praise. And, with the release of Rodrigo’s song Vampire, the album Guts is likely set to follow in the footsteps of her chart-topping debut album, Sour. However, with the release of Vampire, fans are speculating Olivia Rodrigo is hinting at her feud with Taylor Swift. 

Does Olivia Rodrigo’s song have a Taylor Swift connection?

As fans delved deeper into the song's meaning, they couldn’t help but draw connections to a rumored feud between Olivia and Taylor Swift. The carefully chosen words and emotional intensity of Vampire hinted at a narrative of feeling used and betrayed by someone once held in high regard. Although neither artist has explicitly addressed the speculation, fans have embraced the theory, eagerly awaiting further insights into the possible drama.
With the release of Vampire, fans immediately fixated on a particular lyric: ‘Went for me and not her cause girls your age know better’. While many initially speculated that it referred to Olivia's ex, Adam Faze, insiders close to the situation have refuted this claim. Instead, listeners began contemplating a potential underlying tension between Olivia and her former idol, Taylor Swift.
While the truth behind the lyrics remains shrouded in mystery, one thing is certain: Olivia Rodrigo has crafted a powerful anthem that resonates with her audience. As fans eagerly anticipate the release of her upcoming album, the allure of drama and personal revelations only adds to the excitement surrounding her artistic journey. Will Vampire shed light on the rumored feud? Only time will tell.

ALSO READ: Olivia Rodrigo Net worth 2023: Drivers License singer’s Milestones, Disney Career, Personal Life & more

Olivia Rodrigo (Instagram)

About Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire 

Meanwhile, in a press release, Olivia shared the origins of Vampire, explaining that it emerged from a place of deep emotional turmoil. The singer revealed that finding solace at the piano in December, she experienced a creative outpouring of chords, melody, and lyrics. The song serves as a poignant expression of confusion and heartbreak, providing a ‘cathartic’ experience for Olivia as she confronted feelings of regret and anger.

ALSO READ: Vampire: Olivia Rodrigo releases new single, netizens think she's dissing ex-boyfriends Adam Faze and Zack Bia

Advertisement

FAQs

What is the most listened song of Olivia Rodrigo?
The most popular song by Olivia Rodrigo is “​drivers license” with a total of 4M page views
How many songs do Olivia Rodrigo have?
American singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo has released one studio album, two extended plays (EP), six singles, and seven music videos.
Has V ever dated a girl?
Opening up about his love life before becoming an idol, V once confessed on a radio show that he had a bunch of girlfriends, however, he was never lucky in love with any of them. "I've never been in a serious relationship.
About The Author
Shazia Ahmed
Shazia Ahmed

An author, content writer, and avid reader immersing in the world of fantasy, fiction, and entertainment while crea... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: BuzzFeed and Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!