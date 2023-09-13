Is Olivia Rodrigo’s latest song Grudge about Taylor Swift? Here’s what fans think so

Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift were very close and had a great friendship. Swift was full of heart and love for Rodrigo. But things went south, and something happened between the Blank Space singer and the Vampire singer. What happened between two pop icons? Is there anything going on? The world may never know, but fans have new theories after hearing Rodrigo's new song, The Grudge. As they believe the vampire singer's new release might have something to do with Miss Swift. Meanwhile, after making her big debut with Sour in 2021, Olivia Rodrigo released a new album called Guts last week.

ALSO READ: 'We were so devastated': Olivia Rodrigo opens up about dedicating Lily Allen's F**k You to Supreme Court amid plagiarism controversy

Fans believe Olivia Rodrigo’s new song is about Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore album Guts includes The Grudge as well as nine additional new tracks and two previously released hits, Vampire and Bad Idea Right? The 20-year-old pop artist reflects on a strained relationship with someone she previously respected in the piano ballad, revealing at the end that "even after all this, you're still everything to me."

The vampire singer sings on The Grudge, "I have nightmares each week about that Friday in May. One phone call from you, and my entire world was changed/ Ooh, your flowers are filled with vitriol. You built me up just to watch me fall. You have everything and still want more."

Many listeners noted that the lyrics reminded them of Rodrigo's supposed quarrel with the pop legend Taylor Swift, who had previously looked friendly to Rodrigo and championed her early success with Driver's License prior to the Deja Vu incident. One fan tweeted, "Olivia Rodrigo's new song 'The Grudge' is absolutely about Taylor Swift, right?"

Another wrote, "The play. I wasn't convinced that Vampire was about Taylor Swift. But I'm persuaded by the vengeful lyrics."

While another wrote, "We have to allow Olivia Rodrigo to write songs about her feelings just like we have Taylor Swift. That being said, The Grudge is clearly about Taylor Swift."

Another fan added, "So we are just ignoring that the grudge is most definitely about Taylor. I will not be streaming Miss Olivia." She interpolated her own song into it."

Although Olivia Rodrigo has made no official statements about whether or not her song is inspired by the Blank Space singer, fans believe there might be some connection.

Olivia Rodriogo and Taylor Swift controversy

For months, rumors circulated that the two performers had a falling out over a copyright issue with Rodrigo's smash ballad Deja Vu, which she first claimed was partly inspired by Swift's Cruel Summer before discreetly recognizing Swift as a co-writer.

Rodrigo strongly identified as a Swift anti-hero superfan from the start of her music career, even interpolating Swift's New Years Day on another Sour song, 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back. However, after the Deja Vu incident, she has been completely silent about her Swiftiehood and even appeared to avoid inquiries about Swift in interviews.

Advertisement

In August, in an interview with the Guardian, the Guts artist said, "It was disappointing to see people take things out of context and discredit any young woman's work. I had no idea how the music industry operated, especially the litigation side... I feel like I know so much more about the industry today, and I just feel more prepared in that aspect. It wasn't anything I gave much consideration to."

When the interviewer asked if her song Vampire was about her former idol Swift. The singer said, "I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I've never done something like it in my career, and I doubt I ever will. I believe it is best not to confine a song to a single theme. I was very surprised when people thought that."

It remains a mystery whether Rodrigo drew inspiration from this and wrote a song about Swift. But what we do know is that Olivia Rodrigo is back with new music, and we are ready to put on our party shoes and dance away to Rodrigo’s latest creation, Guts, which came out last week.

ALSO READ: 'I was very surprised when people thought that': Olivia Rodrigo FINALLY breaks her silence on whether song Vampire was about Taylor Swift