Is Olivia Rodrigo's new single Bad Idea Right about hooking up with an ex-boyfriend? Here's everything we know

Olivia Rodrigo has been on a career-high ever since her debut album Sour became a massive hit with several of its songs going viral and becoming one of the most streamed as well as critically acclaimed albums. The 20-year-old is set to release her sophomore album titled Guts next month and is releasing new singles from the much-anticipated record.

The singer released her first single from the upcoming album named Vampire on June 30, 2023. Rodrigo then released her second single titled Bad Idea Right? on August 11, 2023, and the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star might have written the song about hooking up with an ex-boyfriend. Here's what she said about the new track.

Watch Bad Idea Right's music video here:

Is Olivia Rodrigo's new single Bad Idea Right about hooking up with ex-boyfriend?

Rodrigo is a rock song with '90s pop rock grunge energy and has a duration of three minutes and four seconds. The Drivers License hitmaker released the music video of the track at the same time. Petra Collins, who she has previously worked with on her songs Good 4 U and Vampire, has directed the video. "Seeing you tonight, it’s a bad idea right?" the lyrics ask.

"Oh yes, I know that he's my ex but can't two people reconnect? I only see him as a friend, I just tripped and fell into his bed," they further mock the thought. "Bad Idea Right? started with us making a joke song about me hooking up with an ex-boyfriend, but then we realized we were actually onto something," Rodrigo divulged in a statement. The music video is said to be inspired by 90s B-movie horror-comedies and sees Rodrigo going to an ex's house.

Rodrigo posted behind-the-scene images from the song's video shoot and revealed how much fun she had while making this song in New York City last year. "We wrote the chorus as a joke but we loved it so much we made it into a full-fledged song lol!" she captioned the post. "I had a ball making the music video with my friends and I'm so happy it's out in the world," she wrote mentioning her real-life friends Petra Collins, Madison Hu, Tate McRae, and Iris Apatow, who have been featured in the music video of the song Bad Idea Right.

Olivia Rodrigo's upcoming album Guts

Her sophomore album Guts is all set for release on September 8, 2023. She recently released its tracklist consisting of 12 songs. Rodrigo has previously described her upcoming record as an album about "growing pains and trying to figure out" who she is at this point in her life. She wants her music to reflect the growth she is undergoing on a personal level.

