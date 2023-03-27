Is Olivia Wilde 'okay' with ex Harry Styles kissing new ladylove Emily Ratajkowski?

Olivia Wilde’s ex Harry Styles has been in the news for his sensual lip lock with Emily Ratajkowski. And now, it looks like the Don’t Worry Darling actress is not bothered by Harry and Ratajkowski’s kiss, as she too was spotted having great family time with her kids and her former partner Jason Sudeikis. Read on to know more.

Olivia Wilde enjoys family time with her son and ex-partner Jason Sudeikis

Recently, while Harry was seen sloppily making out with model and actress Emily, his ex-ladylove Olivia Wilde was spotted at her son Otis’ soccer match (via Marca), as she cheered him on. Her former partner and her kids’ father Jason Sudeikis was also present along with them. It is no surprise that Sudeikis is a football fan given that he plays an American football coach in his Emmy-winning television series Ted Lasso.

For the unversed, Olivia and Jason are currently in a custody battle over their two children Otis and Daisy. The ex-flames called it quits in November 2020 after nine years of being together and seven years of being engaged.

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski spotted kissing

Yesterday, Daily Mail obtained pictures and videos of Harry and Emily Ratajkowski sloppily making out in Tokyo, where the Grammy Award-winning singer is currently touring because of his Love on Tour concert series. In the pictures shared by the media portal, Emily could be reportedly seen donning a black and pink jacket with a long black skirt, while the As it Was singer was seen rocking an all-black look with his hair pulled back.

The portal also reported that the rumoured lovebirds were seen dancing together. It also noted that neither Harry Styles nor Emily appeared concerned or worried about people spotting them sharing the intimate moment.

Soon, an old video resurfaced on TikTok which showcased Emily sitting beside Olivia Wilde at one of Harry’s concerts in Paris, France, just eight months ago.

