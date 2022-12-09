Is Olivia Wilde ready to date after 'upsetting' breakup with ex-boyfriend Harry Styles? FIND OUT

If there's a breakup that rocked Hollywood in November, it has to be Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles calling it quits! Last month, it was widely reported how the ex-couple - who met and fell in love on the sets of Don't Worry Darling - split after almost 2 years of dating. A US Weekly source is revealing how Olivia Wilde is currently doing...

According to the source, Olivia Wilde "is still very much upset about" her and Harry Styles breaking up and is "trying to move on." A few days back, Olivia posted her first IG post since her split with Harry and it was from her girls trip, which featured good friend Babs Burchfield. The holiday was reportedly her way to reset: "Olivia thought going on vacation would allow her to decompress."

Is Olivia Wilde Ready to Date Again After Harry Styles Split?

The insider further added that Olivia Wilde has been "leaning on friends" post her split with Harry Styles. As for getting back into the dating game, the source clarified that "dating isn't on her list of priorities" at the moment.

For the unversed, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' romance was a topic of major discussion during all the drama surrounding Don't Worry Darling. At the recently held PCA's 2022, the Booksmart director made a sexy, stylish entry in a sheer black Christian Dior gown. This marked one of her first major red-carpet appearances after calling it quits with the One Direction member. Wilde won the award for Drama Movie of 2022 for Don't Worry Darling. Thanking her DWD family, Olivia said in her acceptance speech: "Obviously, this award isn't for me, it's for the entire production and it's such an honour to accept it on behalf of our entire Don't Worry Darling family. We made this in 2020 when we weren't confident that audiences would return to theatres and they showed up during the pandemic to make something that they hoped you guys would show up for, and you did show up. And we're so, so grateful."