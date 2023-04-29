Is One Direction coming back for a reunion? Harry Styles reacts positively

One Direction made a special place in our hearts and left many sad when they parted ways. The band definitely has a long, unforgettable history that has wrapped the audience's hearts around their music, and friendship. On James Corden’s The Late Late Show, Harry Styles dropped hints about a possible One Direction reunion. And, he managed to leave fans in a frenzy!

Harry Styles hints at One Direction reunion

During James Corden's final ‘The Late Late Show’ on Thursday, the three-time Grammy winner discussed the possibility of a future One Direction reunion.

"Will there be a reunion of One Direction?" Will it ever happen?" Styles said as he read the question in the ‘Spill Your Guts or Eat Your Guts’ segment.

"I'm afraid it's not a yes or no question," he said. Styles added, "I don't think I'd ever say never to that.I don't see why we wouldn't do it if the opportunity arose."

Was a One Direction reunion scheduled for The Late Late Show?

Corden, a longstanding admirer and supporter of One Direction, has encouraged the band members to participate in his "Carpool Karaoke" segment.

Styles and Horan, both 29, have been on the programme for weekly periods during their solo careers and have served as guest presenters in Corden's absence.

Earlier this month, it was rumored that the boyband would rejoin on the final episode of Corden's late-night tenure.

However, the show quickly shut down speculation on its official Twitter account, claiming that the rumor was false.

"No one loves the boys more than we do. But this story is simply not true," the tweet stated in part.

About One Direction

One Direction consisted of members- Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik. The band declared a ‘hiatus’ in 2015, a year after Malik quit the band and reduced it to a quartet.

Despite announcing an 18-month hiatus, the boyband is yet to reunite. And, so far, all the members have moved on and pursued their solo careers.

James Corden bids goodbye to ‘The Late Late Show’.

Corden announced his resignation from "The Late Late Show" in April 2022, just before signing a contract extension for an eighth and final year.

The late-night show's final broadcast was on Friday, and CBS said goodbye with a prime-time special earlier that night.

Corden, who has hosted the program since March 2015, was joined by Tom Cruise, 60, and actor Will Ferrell, who shattered the host's desk with a hammer during the special.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How is Prince Harry’s number saved in close pal and The Late Late Show host James Corden’s phone?