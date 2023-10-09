Is One Piece anime getting too close to the manga or will there be a break? Here's what we know so far

One Piece: What's next for the Wano Country arc?

The next couple of titles and release dates for the One Piece anime are as follows:

Episode 1079 - "Morning has come! Luffy and his friends are resting!" Set to air on October 15, 2023.

Set to air on October 15, 2023. Episode 1080 - "The Festival Banquet! New Emperors of the Sea!" Set to air on October 22, 2023.

Set to air on October 22, 2023. Episode 1081 - "The world burns! The Navy Admiral attacks!" Set to air on October 29, 2023.

Set to air on October 29, 2023. Episode 1082 - "A New Era arrives! Wrath of the Red Hair Emperor!" Set to air on November 5, 2023.

The titles themselves suggest that the anime will continue with the manga content until the end of the Wano Arc. This comes in the light of the fact that the anime and manga will now be following the same arc- The Egghead Island Arc.

Is the anime getting too close to the manga?

As mentioned, the anime might enter the Egghead Island sooner than fans think. If there is no break, or filler arc in between, this will end up being in a tough territory. When the Wano Country arc ends, there still remains a choice in front of the anime to cover either the content from the manga and enter a new arc or go on a hiatus for a certain period of time. What we know so far is the fact that this decision continues to be in a state of limbo. We will be sure to update this section with more intel on this as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: ‘The treasure is the...': What One Piece creator said when asked about the meaning of the anime's title