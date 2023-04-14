Is One Punch Man collaborating with Summoners War: Chronicle? Here's everything you need to know

The popular anime series, One Punch Man, has recently revealed an exciting new collaboration with Summoners War: Chronicle, a multi-platform game. The highly-anticipated event is on the way for fans of both parties to enjoy. The event is set to launch this month and fans are on the edge of their seats as they wait for it. Here’s everything you need to know:

Summoners War Chronicles x One Punch Man I Collaboration Event

One Punch Man and Summoners War: Chronicle's collaboration event is an exciting turning point for both franchises. The action RPG game Summoners War: Chronicle is built on the setting of "Summoners War: Sky Arena," which has received more than 180 million downloads globally. The game has performed well in app stores since its release internationally, selling more than 1 billion yen in its first week and climbing as high as ninth in the Steam PC platform's global sales rankings.

One Punch Man anime is known for its intriguing concept, compelling storylines, and serious yet humorous atmosphere. For fans of the anime and game, this new-anime event is all things nice. Fans all over the world are eagerly awaiting the event's commencement to see how these two popular series will combine their universes to create an unforgettable and immersive experience.

When will it be released?

Com2uS announced the forthcoming event that will begin on April 25 in South Korea with a worldwide release on April 27th. The surprising announcement was made earlier today on One Punch Man's official website, which ignited a flurry of enthusiasm among the fans. Since its global premiere in March, Summoners War: Chronicle has experienced tremendous success, and this partnership is expected to increase that success.

