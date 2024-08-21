Is Oscar Wilde’s the Picture of Dorian Gray Getting a TV Adaptation? Here’s All We Know

Netflix is developing a new TV series titled The Grays, inspired by Oscar Wilde’s classic novel The Picture of Dorian Gray. The show, coming from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, will modernize Wilde’s story with a focus on the contemporary beauty industry and society's obsession with eternal youth.

Rina Mimoun will serve as the showrunner and executive producer, with Katie Rose Rogers writing the series. The modern twist will revolve around siblings Basil and Doran Gray, reimagining the gothic tale for a new audience.

Katie Rose Rogers and her brother Robbie Rogers, known for their work on the Emmy-nominated series Fellow Travelers, will both serve as executive producers. Additional executive producers include Lee Toland Krieger, who will direct, along with Berlanti Productions' Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman.

The original 1891 novel tells the story of Dorian Gray, who, influenced by Lord Henry Wotton, trades his soul for eternal youth and beauty. An artist named Basil, who becomes infatuated with Dorian’s appearance, paints a portrait that ages and bears the marks of Dorian's hedonistic life, while Dorian himself remains youthful.

The Picture of Dorian Gray has been adapted into various films over the years, including a notable 1945 version featuring George Sanders, Hurd Hatfield, and Donna Reed. This adaptation earned Angela Lansbury an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Another adaptation in 2009 starred Ben Barnes and Colin Firth.

Rina Mimoun, who recently served as executive producer and showrunner for The Girls On The Bus—a project from Berlanti Productions—is leading The Grays as showrunner and executive producer. Lee Toland Krieger, who has directed and produced several notable Netflix series such as You, Dead Boy Detectives, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, is also involved in The Grays. Krieger has also worked on Superman & Lois for The CW and the upcoming Brilliant Minds for NBC. Both Mimoun and Krieger have deals with Warner Bros. Television.

Additionally, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television are working on a live-action Scooby-Doo! series for Netflix, which was picked up by the streamer in April with a significant commitment.

