Is Oscar-winner Judi Dench battling a deteriorating eye disease? DEETS inside

Judi Dench, the star of the James Bond movies, who has been on the big screen for decades and is best known for playing MI6 boss M recently made a shocking revelation about her health. The actress revealed that she can't see on a movie set anymore due to a degenerative eye condition. It's a heartbreaking news from the Academy Award winner, who has starred in seven James Bond movies for over 20 years.

What happened to Oscar-winner Judi Dench?

Oscar-winning actress Judi Dench has revealed that her degenerative eye condition makes it difficult for her to read scripts and see on set, according to The Daily Mirror's Notebook magazine.

Dench, 88, stated that it is difficult for her to learn lines due to her condition. "I can't see on a set anymore," she said.

The actress added, “I can't read and I can't see very much. But you just have to get on with it. It's hard for me when I have a long part. I haven't found a way yet. Because I have lots of friends who teach me the script, and I've got a photographic memory.”

Judi Dench, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Elizabeth I in 1998's Shakespeare in Love, announced in 2012 that she has been diagnosed with AMD (Age-Related Macular Degeneration).

Dench bravely said she will continue to work as hard as she can despite the eye condition.

Judi Dench feels lucky to find love again

After her late husband Michael Williams passed away from lung cancer in 2001, Judi was left with a huge hole in her heart. But almost 10 years later, she was lucky enough to find love again with David Mills. She said she was so lucky to have been able to find someone again.

Judi Dench said in an interview with the Mirror's Notebook that she never thought she'd have someone else in her life. She said, "I've had a lot of friends, but I never thought I'd have someone like David, who is so kind and caring, and someone I can talk to about anything. I'm really lucky."

The actress has previously said that she and David Mills don't plan on getting married anytime soon. She told Good Housekeeping magazine that they've talked about getting married, but that they're better off living in two separate houses and being four miles away from each other.

Meanwhile, at the time of her 85th birthday in May 2020, Dench was the oldest person in the history of British Vogue to ever appear on the cover. The magazine's editor-in-chief at that time, Edward Enninful, called her one of the most beloved citizens of the country.

