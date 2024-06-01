Is Patti LaBelle Collaborating With Cardi B Again? Here's What The Singer Has To Say

We could see a possible collaboration between Patti LaBelle and Cardi B as the former calls the WAP singer her new best friend recently. Last year, they worked on a social campaign. Patti LaBelle went on to say that the title of her new album, which is expected to drop in 2024, was inspired by both her age and the length of time she has been in the world of music.

Patti LaBelle is open to collab with Cardi B

Seems like the music industry should get ready to witness the magic of ageless musical talents. Patti LaBelle, who recently celebrated her 84th birthday surprised fans with the announcement of a brand new album. She is a true icon of the musical world and age just can not stop her.

While talking about her upcoming project, LaBelle told Entertainment Tonight that she wishes to collaborate with Hip Hop superstar Cardi B.

"She’s like one of my new best friends," LaBelle told the outlet. "To know that [Cardi] was into Patti LaBelle. She’s like my new buddy."

"It should be out at the end of this year and it's called 8065," she added. "I'm 80 years young and 65 years in show business."

This is not the first time that Patti has shared her intention to collaborate with Cardi B. In a 2023 appearance on Tamron Hall, LaBelle called Cardi B "baby Patti" and she was all praise for Cardi B talking about her down-to-earth personality. And added that she always wanted to meet her. "And when we finally did, she surprised me by saying how excited she was to meet me! She's not a diva at all, just a beautiful soul."

What Cardi B said about Patti LaBelle

The feeling of meeting one of the legends was mutual. Cardi B felt honored to meet her and her family. What in particular caught Cardi B's attention was the way LaBelle speaks as it was so gentle and calm.

"The way she speaks with such gentleness, calmness, and grace is soooo soothing."

Cardi admitted to asking questions and questions, simply just to listen to her voice. Cardi described the hug with LaBelle as warm and welcoming and she felt that they'd known each other for so long and forever. She also praised Patti's charms and sweetness and strong personality.

"It feels like I’m not worthy, I just feel so shook!” Cardi admitted, with LaBelle shaking her head beside her. “I’m super starstruck. I’m on my best behavior.”

Cardi's admiration reached new heights when she exclaimed, "Miss Patti, I will be doing splits on these tables!"

