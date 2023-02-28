Is Pete Davidson actually dating Ice Spice? Here's everything you need to know

Pete Davidson is yet again in the headlines for his new (rumoured) love interest. The Saturday Live star ‘Pete Davidson’ and rapper ‘Ice Spice’ have set Twitter into a frenzy after they were rumored to be romantically involved. There are speculations that the two have embarked on a journey of romantic relationship. However, it’s still unclear whether the two are in a relationship.

Pete Davidson and Ice Spice’s dating rumors have sparked waves on social media and people have gone wild in the last few days. The comedian-actor started trending on Twitter on Feb 27, Monday and has reached no. 7 in the U.S. trends. The rumors that the duo might be dating first came to light when people began posting comments like “Ofc Pete Davidson and Ice Spice are dating I'm not surprised tho, one user wrote.” The other user commented, "Hear me out one time…it's June 2023, Pete Davidson & Ice Spice are dating."

Pete Davidson’s dating history so far

Pete Davidson has dated a lot of high-profile women in the past, from Ariana Grande to Phoebe Dynevor, and of course Kanye West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The comedian-actor was in a relationship with Kim Kardashian before they parted ways in 2022. Before dating Kardashian, Pete was in the spotlight for dating Bridgeton actress ‘Phoebe Dynevor’ with whom he attended the 2021 Wimbledon Tennis Tournament. Pete was also rumored to be dating his former “Bodies Bodies Bodies” co-star ‘Chase Sui Wonders’. After that, he was seen with model and author Emily Ratajkowski in 2022. Gatson, 23, was the latest in Davidson’s cap after being linked with so many high-profile women.